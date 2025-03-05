Ontario Removes All American Alcohol From Store Shelves

The LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario) is the largest single buyer of American-made alcohol in the world.
By Ed ScarceMarch 5, 2025

Whether this has any affect in the current trade war with Trump's idiotic tariffs remains to be seen. Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky hopes it can be resolved soon, though he understands Canada's frustration. Kentucky whiskey and bourbon producers will be affected.

Signs where the American alcohol used to be read, "For the good of Ontario. For the good of Canada."

Source: Toronto Sun

It’s not every day you see the hard-working staff at the LCBO taking booze off the shelves instead of stocking them. But this was no ordinary day.

This was ‘Tariff Tuesday’ where U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s promised bizarre new 25% levy kicked in — leaving Premier Doug Ford in a position to make good on his own promise to take every bottle of Kentucky bourbon or California wine off every LCBO shelf in retaliation.

Ford was not kidding around. He ordered the LCBO staff to do that and box up all American products. From Tennessee’s Jack Daniels to Kentucky’s Jim Beam, that is exactly what they did.

“It’s one of my most unusual shifts,” said 25-year staffer Geron who along with peers Adrian, Marlon and Queen’s Quay store manager Dave Liley efficiently completed the unfortunate task with extreme professionalism.

When they were done boxing up bottles, they posted a notice on the empty shelves saying, “for the good of Ontario” and “for the good of Canada” in “response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, products produced in the U.S. are no longer available until further notice. Looking for an alternative? Ask our team about our extensive range of Ontario and Canadian-made products.”

Manitoba joined Ontario yesterday; their premier mocked Trump as he did so. All the Canadian provinces have now followed suit.

