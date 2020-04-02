Georgia's Governor Slammed For His 'Revelation' That Asymptomatic People Can Spread COVID-19

People are just shaking their heads in disbelief today at what Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp said yesterday, that he only recently found out that COVID-19 could be spread by asymptomatic people, and that was why he was issuing a stay-at-home order, finally.

Mika Brzezinski asked "Is that a joke? Where has he been the last few months?", while her partner Joe Scarborough just rolled his eyes and called Kemp's "revelation" just embarrassing. While on Twitter, many noted that Georgia could have had the incredibly competent Stacey Abrams instead.

Source: Washington Post

After resisting a statewide stay-at-home order for days, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) succumbed to the pressure and issued one on Wednesday. Part of the reason, he said, was that he had just learned some new information. Kemp said he was “finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs.” “Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” he said. He added that the state’s top doctor told him that “this is a game-changer.” It may have been a game-changer, but it was a game-changer weeks or even months ago. That’s when health officials started emphasizing that asymptomatic people are transmitting the coronavirus. The idea that Kemp didn’t know this is striking. But he’s merely the latest top politician to indicate that he’s unfamiliar with the science even as he’s making life-or-death decisions for his constituents.

A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. “[I]ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/T7NZWk2GDR — Andisheh Nouraee (@andishehnouraee) April 2, 2020

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he had just learned coronavirus is transmitted asymptomatically: "We didn’t know that until the last 24 hours."



Fauci on Jan. 31: "Now, we know from a recent report from Germany that that is absolutely the case."https://t.co/gzdhVhqmrr — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 2, 2020

In a bizarre turn of events, information the rest of the nation had in January didn’t reach Georgia Governor Brian Kemp until April: “Individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” https://t.co/v1nGdzTy5y — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 2, 2020

Brian Kemp being a historically shitty governor was really quite predictable — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 2, 2020