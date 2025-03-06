UNBELIEVABLE: WATCH JD Vance Ignore Hurt Skiers Right Next To Him

I guess it shouldn't be that unbelievable, as the only special talent J.D. Vance seems to possess is making everyone everyone around him incredibly uncomfortable, and ensuring they end up hating him. Ask Zelinskyy. Or a donut shop employee. Or his kids in 10 years.

Or ask Vance himself, using any of the five names he's gone by, because that's totally normal, not a sign of a deeply-insecure incel with anger issues and serious-self loathing. Which helps explain his abject cruelty, whether to a man like Zelinsky, whom he knows is a modern day George Washington while he's nothing. Or some skiers on the slopes who potentially got hurt. Why should he care? He's The Great JD Vance!

Here we have new footage of Vance, of which Cliff's Edge contributor and Emmy Award winning former anchor, David Shuster, got ahold. You can see skiers crash right in front of him, and he honestly couldn't care less. No stopping to check on them. Having what we might call a "human" interaction.

