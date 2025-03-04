JD Vance Chased Out Of Vermont By 3,000 Protesters

J.D. Vance tried to go on a skiing vacation in Sugarbush, Vermont, but it turns out 3,000 of his best friends--fans of democracy and opponents of vicious Russian dictators and their lackeys in the White House--were waiting ready to boo, heckle, jeer and flat-out chase him out of Vermont.
By Cliff SchecterMarch 4, 2025

After that pathetic, soulless, suck-up performance by J.D. Vance in the Oval Office, berating President Zelensky to fellate Putin and Trump, it turns out most Americans kinda hate the lying, arrogant, narcissistic little twerp. Vance has never accomplished a thing beyond kissing Peter Thiel's ass to pocket tons of dough, lying about his upbringing and betraying his country for power, so he wouldn't understand someone like Zelesnky, willing to sacrifice everything for his country.

Maybe he should stick to vacationing in safer spaces, like, say, rural Arkansas, or Vladivostok.

Watch our video as we EXPOSE J.D. Vance, taking him apart. And Subscribe to Cliff's Edge! With corporate media collaborating with Trump and social-media-billionaire owners trading our democracy for power, independent media needs more support than ever before.

