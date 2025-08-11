Russian Tool Trump Blames Zelensky For War With Russia

During today's press conference, Trump bashed Ukraine President Zelensky for starting the Ukraine war while discussing his possible peace talks with Vladimir Putin. (Jake Tapper, are you out there???)

Trump saved his vitriol for Ukraine instead of Russia, blaming Zelensky for fighting against Russia, even though Ukraine was defending themselves against the murderous dictator who INVADED THEIR SOVEREIGN LAND.

TRUMP: I think we'll have constructive conversations. Then, after that meeting, immediately, maybe as I'm flying out, maybe as I'm leaving the room, I'll be calling the European leaders, who I get along with very well. And, you know, I have a great relationship, I think, with all of them. And I get along with Zelensky, but, you know, I disagree with what he's done. Very, very severely disagree. This is a war that should have never happened. Wouldn't have happened.

The only thing President Zelensky has done is defend his country in order to protect his people and his country against a war criminal.

What does Trump disagree with? Should Zelensky have surrendered? Just let Russia run over all of Ukraine and annex a sovereign country?

I think that idiot Donald knows he just always has to stand with Putin, especially when he's distracting from the Epstein files.

It's like Trump blaming Pearl Harbor for Japan's sneak attack in Hawaii.

TRUMP: But I'll be speaking to Zelensky. The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin or Zelensky and Putin and me. I'll be there if they need. But I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders. I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelensky was saying, well, I have to get constitutional approval. I mean, he's got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap because they'll be some land swapping going on. I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody.

WTF is he talking about.

A country doesn't need constitutional approval to defend themselves against a murderous thug bent on taking over their entire country.

Brokering a peace deal is something altogether different, and Donald doesn't have the first clue.