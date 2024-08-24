Fox News' Bill Hemmer Tells A Hummer Of A Lie

It's simple to fact check a speech where the transcript are readily available, but Hemmer choose to mimic Trump's lie and tell viewers Kamala met with Putin.
By John AmatoAugust 24, 2024

Fox News host Bill Hemmer lied Friday when he said Kamala Harris said she met with Russian President Putin five days before he invaded Ukraine and blamed her for not trying to stop the war.

Trump has repeatedly lied in his rallies by claiming the vice president met with Putin three days before Russia invaded Ukraine. Even Fox and Friends talkers commented they couldn't verify this. Outside of lying, Hemmer relieved Putin of any wrong doings.

The idea that a Vice President is responsible for the invasion of Ukraine is ludicrous on its face anyway.

Crazy Rep. Michael Waltz blamed every problem in the world on Kamala Harris.

Then Hemmer let loose with his hummer of a lie.

She mentioned that she had met with Putin, was it, five days before the war started.

You know, the transition for that was, I got all the NATO allies together, but I think the point is, well, stop the damn war.

Don't let it happen.

That Ukraine war forced every government in the world to choose a side, and we're still living with it today.

It's hard to fathom that a Fox News host and his producers couldn't take 30 seconds to look up the transcripts from Harris's acceptance speech at the DNC convention where she said she met Ukraine president five days before the war to give him a warning and not Putin.

"Five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, I met with President Zelensky to warn him about Russia’s plan to invade. I helped mobilize a global response— over 50 countries—to defend against Putin’s aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies," Harris said in Chicago.

Who knew Kamala Harris could wave a magic wand and stop Maduro from stealing his election?

The lies are compounding and will continue to flood Fox News and other right wing outlets, even when it's supposed "straight journalists" delivering them.

