On Colbert, Harris Slams Trump For Sending Covid Tests To Putin

"What about the American people?" she said.
By Conover KennardOctober 10, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris received a warm reception on Stephen Colbert's show. She spoke on a litany of issues, including a part of journalist Bob Woodward's book claiming that the former President sent a secret shipment of COVID-19 testing equipment to his Russian fuckboi Vladimir Putin for his personal use during the height of the pandemic. The Kremlin confirmed that.

So, while Americans were shuttered at home during the pandemic, wanting to take the Covid test, Trump secretly shipped some to Putin. As Harris said at around 4:06 in the video above, "Donald Trump openly admires dictators."

"He gets played by these guys," she said. "He admires so-called strongmen, and he gets played because they flatter him. The commander-in-chief of the United States of America must stand strong."

At about 5:10, she tore into Donald for sending the COVID tests to Putin, saying, "I ask everyone here, and everyone who is watching, remember what those days were like? Remember how many people did not have tests and were trying to scramble to get them?"

She recalled TV screens showing the number of people who died from COVID and how families couldn't touch their loved ones in hospitals.

"And this man is giving COVID tests to Vladimir Putin?" she said. "Think about what this means. On top of him sending love letters to Kim Jong Un. He thinks Vladimir Putin is his friend."

"What about the American people?" Harris added. "They should be your first friend."

With Trump, it was never America First; it was always Trump First. He lacks the empathy gene, and if there is ever a test for becoming President, it should be that he or she is capable of empathy. Harris passes that test.

