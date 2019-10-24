Stephen Colbert Tries To Decipher Trump's Syria 'Victory' Speech

Stephen Colbert was completely baffled by Trump's Syria "victory" speech yesterday.

"Yes, a lot of people are saying 'Wow, what a great outcome, congratulations' — specifically, Erdogan and Putin; they keep saying it to each other," he said.

He also referred to Trump's purported "safe zone" for Kurds. "Maybe we should call it the 'danger zone. I hear there's a highway that goes straight to that."

"Trump spoke about his decision to abandon American allies like a goth poetry teen. Fun fact: 'Blood-stained sand,' also the paint swatch they used for Trump's face."