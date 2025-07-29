Scottish Bagpipes Drown Out Trump

Scotland always gives Donald Trump a warm reception.
Anonymous posted a funny video.
How despicable for the President of the United States to use taxpayer money to fly to Scotland and use that trip to open up a new golf course that was promoted via the presidential Twitter account.
This dreck of a person is shameless.
Here is the purpose of this $10 million taxpayer-funded trip: to participate in the grand opening of a new golf course, the profits from which flow into his own pocket.
The WH is broadcasting this as an official event. pic.twitter.com/umT0MUyR3F
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 29, 2025
Scotland is AWESOME.
Trump being drowned out by bagpipes pic.twitter.com/Hs5ennqh5Q
— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 28, 2025
Scotland is....different.