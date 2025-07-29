Scottish Bagpipes Drown Out Trump

Scotland always gives Donald Trump a warm reception.

Anonymous posted a funny video.

How despicable for the President of the United States to use taxpayer money to fly to Scotland and use that trip to open up a new golf course that was promoted via the presidential Twitter account.

The official White House account of the United States being used to promote the opening of Trump’s new golf course on day 5 of his golfing vacation. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-07-29T10:30:37.296Z

This dreck of a person is shameless.

Here is the purpose of this $10 million taxpayer-funded trip: to participate in the grand opening of a new golf course, the profits from which flow into his own pocket.



The WH is broadcasting this as an official event. pic.twitter.com/umT0MUyR3F — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 29, 2025

Scotland is AWESOME.

Trump being drowned out by bagpipes pic.twitter.com/Hs5ennqh5Q — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 28, 2025

Some signs from Scotland. The country that invented golf, and loathes Trump. — The Scot 💙🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@thescot.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T17:34:05.456Z

Some signs "welcoming" Trumplethinskin to Scotland.

We loathe him. — Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 2025-07-26T18:55:59.239Z

#USDemocracy #Epstein #EpsteinFiles

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scottish protesters greeted Donald Trump. One sign said:

12 years is not "on the younger side" it is a child! — 🏳️‍⚧️Cat Alyst 🇨🇦🤝💙 (@catalystmeow.bsky.social) 2025-07-27T04:31:37.950Z

Scotland is....different.