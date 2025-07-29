Scottish Bagpipes Drown Out Trump

We love how Scotland welcomes the Commander in Cheat
By John AmatoJuly 29, 2025

Scotland always gives Donald Trump a warm reception.

Anonymous posted a funny video.

How despicable for the President of the United States to use taxpayer money to fly to Scotland and use that trip to open up a new golf course that was promoted via the presidential Twitter account.

The official White House account of the United States being used to promote the opening of Trump’s new golf course on day 5 of his golfing vacation.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-07-29T10:30:37.296Z

This dreck of a person is shameless.

Some signs from Scotland. The country that invented golf, and loathes Trump.

The Scot 💙🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@thescot.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T17:34:05.456Z

Some signs "welcoming" Trumplethinskin to Scotland.
We loathe him.

Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 2025-07-26T18:55:59.239Z

#USDemocracy #Epstein #EpsteinFiles
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scottish protesters greeted Donald Trump. One sign said:
12 years is not "on the younger side" it is a child!

🏳️‍⚧️Cat Alyst 🇨🇦🤝💙 (@catalystmeow.bsky.social) 2025-07-27T04:31:37.950Z

Scotland is....different.

