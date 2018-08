Donald Trump often claims that the people of Scotland 'love him'. Actor David Tennant, appearing on Channel 4's The Last Leg disputed this claim, in the strongest possible terms, saying “can I say on behalf of the Scottish nation, we fucking don’t!”

Judging by the audience's wild reaction, this seems to be a sentiment shared by many in the British Isles. Tennant played Doctor Who from 2005-2010, and a special in 2013.