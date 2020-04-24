Trump: 'I'm Not A Doctor, I'm A Person Who Has A Good You-Know-What'

"I guess if you could collapse the last three years of madness into one clip, that would be it," Joe Scarborough said.

"That's when Fox News or Sean Hannity went crazy on you, couldn't bring himself to start with that," Mika Brzezinski said.

"You saw Dr. Birx. Ron Fournier had the greatest tweet, 'Watch her soul slowly die.' She was so disgusted with him," Scarborough said.

"So much respect for Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci. They're hanging in there, trying to save lives. Willie, I know growing up that, with my children, that if I would use scrubbing bubbles to clean the bathtub before they got in there, I would not spray it in my children's mouth or my own if I had a fever or disease," Scarborough said.

"This is so beyond madness. You have an America president saying such things about putting disinfectant in the body, putting light in the body. It is so beyond parody. If you wrote this for, let's say 'Veep," nobody would believe it.

"Again, not funny because by probably the end of this month, more people will have died from this coronavirus that Donald Trump said would go away. Said it was a hoax. The media's coverage of it was a hoax. Sean Hannity said the media's coverage of it was a hoax. More people will be dead of this so-called hoax the media was pushing, according to Sean Hannity and Donald Trump, than died in the Vietnam war, over the next week.

"The next week, we'll probably go beyond 57,000. Again, the fact that we're near the end of April, after losing trillions of dollars, after more lives have been lost in the Iraq wars, the Afghanistan war, September 11th, the Revolutionary War, the War of -- I could stack them up. Donald Trump is now at the point of talking about putting disinfectants inside your body, and putting lights inside people's bodies, to the embarrassment of those aides sitting on the sidelines, listening to this horror show unfold before their eyes," he said.