Janey Godley Has Died: Scottish Comedian, Donald Trump Antagonist
By Ed ScarceNovember 2, 2024

In a world of Donald Trumps, strive to be a Janey Godley instead. She will be missed.

Source: Deadline

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has died aged 63, her family has announced.

Godley had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 and shared in September of this year that her “chemo ran out of options.”

Godley, a long-established comedian and writer in her native Scotland, found wider fame during the pandemic when she dubbed comedy videos spoofing Scotland’s political leader Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings.

She had previously made headlines across the world in 2016 when she held up a sign stating “Trump is a c**t” outside Donald Trump’s Turnberry Golf Resort prior to his election as the president of the United States.

Despite her health condition, last month Godley managed to go viral on social media once again as she shared a picture of herself holding a t-shirt which said: “Trump is still a c**t.”

Captioning the post, she wrote: “The gift that keeps giving!”

In 2016 she was photographed at the Turnberry golf resort holding a sign with an offensive word, protesting the visit by the club's owner, President Trump.

Defiant to the end.

Godley's remarkable statement from her hospital bed in September when she knew her end was near.

Her daughter announced on social media. Janey Godley died, surrounded by friends and family.

Discussion

