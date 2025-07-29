Sorry Byron York, But Trump Is Still The TACO King

Fox regular Byron York pretends no one is allowed to call Trump TACO anymore because he managed to get a framework of a bad deal with the EU this week. York made an appearance on this Monday's America Reports, and was asked about idiot Bill Maher's comments that Trump's tariffs haven't sunk the economy by now, which he thought they would.

Someone should remind Maher that businesses were front-loading inventory in anticipation of what Trump was going to do and despite that fact, a lot of them, like Walmart are raising prices now, not that someone like Maher would notice since he's rich enough that those price hikes aren't going to affect him. He also doesn't seem to realize that Trump hasn't done as much damage to the economy as he could have done, because he backed off from a lot of his initial threats, thus the TACO nickname.

That didn't seem to faze York either, who used Maher's remarks as some sort of proof that anyone who criticized Trump should be eating crow now.

GALLAGHER: President Trump floating the idea of setting a world tariff right now. He's about to arrive in Aberdeen, Scotland as he celebrates his latest trade deal in the form of an agreement with the European Union. But after months of skeptical coverage, is the mainstream media ready to admit it was wrong about Trump's approach? Byron York is a Fox News contributor. He joins us now. Byron, great to have you on the show. I want to play some sound from Bill Maher because he's one guy, as we kind of teased, who's saying, Yep, I got it wrong. Watch. MAHER: And I would have thought, and I got to own it, that the that these tariffs were going to *** sink this economy by this time, and they didn't. GALLAGHER: But you look at the media coverage, it was like a cat 5 hurricane coming. It was doom and gloom all the way, and do you think we're going to see some people say New York Times and others say, yep, got it wrong. YORK: Unlikely, I think, but you know success does change things. That's just all there is to it. Remember for a while we heard a lot of people who oppose Trump talking about TACO, Trump always chickens out, and they were saying, Well, Trump will never get these deals, these trade deals, because he always chickens out. He threatens to impose a tariff, and then the other side says no, and then Trump chickens out. Well, now he's got all these big deals and they, they appear to be very good for the United States and so that that talking point is out the window. You know, I think we saw a really interesting expression of all this in that new Wall Street Journal poll that just came out that found the Democratic Party has the lowest favorable rating it has had in 35 years. And when you ask voters, do you approve of the Republican Party's handling of things like inflation and trade, and other issues they say no. But then you ask them, well, who do you trust to handle it in the future, and they say Republicans more than Democrats. So I think the public is getting a message here.

I'm not sure what poll numbers for Democats have to do with the fact that Trump's on again, off again tariffs are causing turmoil across the world, are not good for consumers, and the fact that he's only managed to negotiate a few deals that aren't even finalized yet, despite his bluster about 90 deals in 90 days.

So sorry Byron, but Trump is still the TACO king. No one knows what the hell he's going to do and he could renege on any of these deals tomorrow if someone fails to properly kiss his ring. We're also going to find out how these supposed "deals" hold up in court, since Trump doesn't actually have the authority to do this unilaterally, but has gotten away with it because the spineless Republicans in Congress refuse to do their jobs and stand up to him.