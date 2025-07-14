Dementia Don: My Tariff Threatening Letters Are 'The Deals'

Trump promised '90 trade deals in 90 days', and the worldwide press is reminding him of that.

Frustrated, he now claims his threatening letters to countries ARE 'the deals.'

Gotcha.

Q: You've praised European countries today as standing up for Ukraine, as being strong. Will you allow them to continue to negotiate tariffs lower than 30 percent before August 1st? Or is the deal set at this point? TRUMP: What does that mean? You mean, you're talking about the tariffs? Q: On trade. On tariffs. Oh, you're back on tariffs. Okay.

Demented Donald's yo-yo tariffs have caused much confusion around the globe and thrown stock market portfolios into chaos.

TRUMP: No, we're going to be talking to people. We have — you know, I watched a show this morning. They were talking about, well, when is he going to make the deal? The deals are already made. The letters are the deals. The deals are made. There are no deals to make. They would like to do a different kind of a deal, and we're always open to talk. We are open to talk, including to Europe.

In fact, they're coming over; they'd like to talk to us.

His letters are threats and demands, not actual deals.

NPR writes, "They also do not create policy certainty; Trump himself at one point said that Aug. 1 is "not 100% firm," only to backtrack a day later. The letters also leave room for negotiation, telling countries that the new rates could be lowered if countries get rid of trade barriers, like their own tariffs or regulations."

When his idiocy gets exposed, he lies more to cover it up.