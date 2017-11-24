Russian State TV Brags About Victory In Syria, Strength Over America

Russian State TV is crowing about their "strength" over the United States.

Could Donald's stupidity have anything to do with it? Ya think?

Still think we haven’t been invaded? @GOP



Russia's state TV program entitled, "America's weakness and Russia's strength."

The host says: "We're discussing our military successes and victory in Syria, including our victory over the United States." pic.twitter.com/QdB798K8iK — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) November 24, 2017

It's important not to give Putin too much credit. The New York Times reports that anti-Putin activists and scholars find all the US talk about Russia interfering in the election just makes Putin look competent and strong to the Russian population:

More surprising, some of Mr. Putin’s biggest foes in Russia, notably pro-Western liberals who look to the United States as an exemplar of democratic values and journalistic excellence, are now joining a chorus of protest over America’s fixation with Moscow’s meddling in its political affairs. “Enough already!” Leonid M. Volkov, chief of staff for the anti-corruption campaigner and opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, wrote in a recent anguished post on Facebook. “What is happening with ‘the investigation into Russian interference,’ is not just a disgrace but a collective eclipse of the mind.” What most disturbs Mr. Putin’s critics about what they see as America’s Russia fever is that it reinforces a narrative put forth tirelessly by the state-controlled Russian news media. On television, in newspapers and on websites, Mr. Putin is portrayed as an ever-victorious master strategist who has led Russia — an economic, military and demographic weakling compared with the United States — from triumph to triumph on the world stage.

But boy howdy, is Trump giving him plenty to crow about. Not to mention Syria's authoritarian leader Assad:

Assad thanks Putin for 'saving' Syria pic.twitter.com/ohDZHxtHAq — TRT World (@trtworld) November 24, 2017

Bashar Assad hugs Putin as they declare victory in Syria https://t.co/ZiHMWAOevj pic.twitter.com/7nzE84Lafa — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Donald the so-called president pretends that calling Turkey on the phone before a quick golf game with Tiger Woods (and, of course, BLAMING OBAMA) is all the work he needs to do today.

Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East. I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place!

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Play golf (quickly) Donald! There are jobs to create!

PS Stephanie Ruhle appears to call BS on the "jobs talks" claim: