More On Ex-Spy’s Shocking News That KGB Recruited Trump

Days ago, a former Russian intelligence agent announced that the KGB recruited Donald Trump in 1987. Former Russian intelligence agent Alnur Mussayev alleged Trump was given the codename “Krasnov.”

One major news outlet, The Daily Beast, reported on the ex-Russian agent Alnur Mussayev's confession, then deleted their story. You can read more about the Russian spy's confession on The Byline Times.

If you don't believe the ex-Soviet intelligence agent that Trump is tied to Russia, keep reading.

Author Craig Unger's book, "House of Trump, House of Putin."

Author and journalist Craig Unger says that Trump’s ties to the Russian mafia go back three decades.

Watch the video above of Unger's interview with a Ukrainian outlet about Trump and Putin.

In a 2018 interview with VOX, Unger talked about Russia, Trump, and what he calls “one of the greatest intelligence operations in history.” Unger's best-selling book, "House of Trump, House of Putin," connects the dots between Trump and Putin cohesively.

In a shocking quote from Unger's 2018 interview with VOX, he was asked if he believed Russia recruited Trump. The journalist's answer is chilling:

"Yes, absolutely. But let’s go back in time because I think all of this began as a money-laundering operation with the Russian mafia. It’s well known that Trump likes doing business with gangsters, in part because they pay top dollar and loan money when traditional banks won’t, so it was a win-win for both sides."

Trump Blames Zelenskyy for Russian Invasion

Trump blames Ukraine's President Zelenskyy for Russia's invasion. Trump claims, "Zelenskyy had the most beautiful cities, and they’re all demolished." In addition, Trump says the brave Ukrainian leader is a dictator, but The Independent reported that Trump refused to call Putin a dictator.

Guardian Reporter Luke Harding

Guardian reporter Luke Harding has written about Donald Trump's ties to Putin for years. Harding's 2017 book "Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money and How Russia Helped Trump Win," was a New York Times best seller. The Guardian reporter brought receipts on Russia helping Trump win the 2016 campaign.

Ex-Australian Prime Minister on Trump - Putin

@TurnbullMalcolm, former Prime Minister of Australia, says Trump acts like a schoolboy around Putin, and Turnbull calls it "creepy."

“When you see Trump with Putin… he’s like the 12-year-old boy that goes to high school and meets the captain of the football team. ‘My hero!’ It’s really creepy It’s really creepy.”

United States Voted Against European Allies

The BBC's James Landale spells out the "scale of the transatlantic rift" under Trump. Landale tweeted: