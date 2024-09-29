JD Vance Denied Service At Famous Pittsburgh Sandwich Shop

So...JD Vance wanted to do one of those man-of-the-people things where he'd go into a sandwich shop, talk to the locals like he's actually a real human being, just like them, and get a campaign appearance by paying for their food. Only one slight problem, no one had set it up with Primanti Bros beforehand so when he arrived he was told "no cams [and] restaurant didn’t want to be part of a 'campaign event." Awkward.

So JD Vance did what any other creepy fake politician would do, he held his campaign event outside in the parking lot.

Apparently, they got the idea from a Kamala Harris event last month that Fox News and other rightwing shills called "staged." And maybe it was, but that's because her staff are professionals and her advance team actually made arrangements beforehand and aren't completely incompetent like JD Vance and his team of paid degenerates.

And who knows, Vance will probably get more mileage out of playing the victim here. Seems to be the MAGA way.

Source: Raw Story

A sandwich shop outside of Pittsburgh refused to let Senator J.D. Vance host a planned campaign event, instead reportedly forcing the Republican vice presidential nominee to shake hands in a parking lot. NBC senior political desk editor Doug Adams reported on Saturday that Donald Trump's pick for V.P. "intended to make a stop at a Primanti Bros near Pittsburgh." Primanti describes itself as "a chain of sandwich shops in the eastern United States" that was founded in 1933. "[B]ut when they got there, the campaign was told no cams [and] restaurant didn’t want to be part of a 'campaign event,'" Adams added. According to Adams, "Vance ended up shaking hands outside in parking lot." "He has event in Monroeville, PA this [afternoon]," according to the report. Another NBC reporter, Gary Grumbach, further verified the same report. Audit The Vote Pa founder Karen Taylor said that the sandwich shop in North Versailles PA "just threatened to call the police on JD Vance if he got out of the car to spend time with about 50 people who came out to see him." In an "update," Taylor later said, "[P]eople are calling the restaurant and they are being told no one threatened to call the police and Vance was absolutely welcomed… damage control?"

NBC reporters on yet another Vance misstep.

JD Vance intended to make a stop at a Primanti Bros near Pittsburgh… but when they got there, the campaign was told no cams & restaurant didn’t want to be part of a “campaign event”

Vance ended up shaking hands outside in parking lot.

He has event in Monroeville, PA this aftn — Doug Adams (@DougNBC) September 28, 2024

Another advance issue w/ Team Vance:

After showing up to Primanti Bros. in North Versailles, PA, a restaurant worker told the press that cameras were not allowed and that they did not want a “campaign event.”

Vance ended up glad-handing in parking lot outside, per @AlecAHernandez pic.twitter.com/BgCbFWl52a — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 28, 2024

A MAGA take on the event where everything is a conspiracy against them.

Update: people are calling the restaurant and they are being told no one threatened to call the police and Vance was absolutely welcomed… damage control? — Karen Taylor (@NOTURTYPCLKAREN) September 28, 2024

.@primantibros refused to let @JDVance in to their restaurant full of customers waiting to greet him. They all paid for their drinks, cancelled their food orders and left after hearing that VP candidate was not welcome. Here was his response #Trump2024Vance #RepublicanParty #GOP pic.twitter.com/JsggvQiuhu — Anissa Zappala (@anissa_zappala) September 28, 2024

Primanti Bros restaurant in Pittsburgh, PA wouldn’t let JD Vance in to greet his supporters.



The supporters paid for their drinks, cancelled their orders, and left.pic.twitter.com/xM3kD7rGtv — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2024

