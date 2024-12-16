Subway Killer Daniel Penny All Smiles At Army-Navy Game

MAGA was none too happy with British tabloid's The Daily Mail headline yesterday, Subway killer Daniel Penny all smiles alongside Donald Trump and JD Vance in Army-Navy game suite. Unlike here though, they won't be apologizing or giving Trump $15 million to kiss his ass.

Source: Daily Mail

Daniel Penny, the man who killed Jordan Neely on a subway train last spring, was all smiles as he joined President-elect Donald Trump at the Army-Navy game Saturday.

The Marine veteran, who was acquitted on a criminally negligent homicide charge on Monday in Manhattan, joined Trump's loyal MAGA gang after accepting an invite to the annual game by soon-to-be Vice President JD Vance.

Penny, 26, gathered in Trump's suite at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland along with Vance, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The 45th president and Vance both made sure to greet Penny personally as the trio posed for pictures inside the suite.

On Friday, Vance called Penny 'a good guy' as he took to X to reveal why he chose to personally invite him to the game over the weekend.

'Daniel's a good guy, and New York's mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone,' Vance wrote.

'I'm grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he's able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.'