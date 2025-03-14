Let's Watch JD Vance Get Jeered At The Kennedy Center

An appropriate response. No one in this administration should be allowed out in polite company without being reminded of the damage they're doing.

Source: Washington Post

When Vice President JD Vance took his seat Thursday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, he was met with a chorus of boos from the packed concert hall. Vance and the second lady, Usha Vance, were attending a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra, which was already seated onstage when the crowd spotted the pair and erupted into loud boos and shouts for more than 30 seconds. The vice president waved and appeared to smile. President Donald Trump has been trying to overhaul the institution, appointing a board of trustees that elected him as chair, setting the arts community on edge. Usha Vance, one of Trump’s board members, previously served on the board of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

The well-heeled audience rarely, if ever, boos at these type of events so it caught a lot of people off-guard. Perhaps some were also annoyed at waiting through the tighter security.

Thursday’s concert started 30 minutes late, after attendees waited in a long security line that packed the grand foyer ahead of the vice president’s arrival. After the outburst, patrons quickly settled into an attentive, quiet respect for the musicians, in a kind of whiplash. But intermission was full of people debriefing about what they had just experienced, a rarity in such venues.