JD Vance Doesn't Like Polls And The Polls Don't Like Him

During a campaign rally in Wisconsin, Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance was asked about his terrible polling numbers.

REPORTER: A new ABC Ipsos poll was out today, it shows that Governor Walz, Vice President Harris's running mate, has a higher favorability among Americans than you do. What's your response to that poll and also what can you do ahead of the October debate to try to win over more Americans and your campaign? VANCE: Well look, I don't put much stock in polls, especially at this early level. I think Governor Walz was nominated just a couple of weeks ago, he's received a ridiculous media honeymoon where they've hidden, a lot of press have hidden some of the things that he's said and done.

The hillbilly (alleged) couch f**ker had the worse polling numbers and outcome of every Vice Presidential nominee after a convention since 1980. That's a fact. A negative six points. That just doesn't happen.

HARRY ENTEN: Frankly, I don't really understand the pick, and apparently neither do the American voters. Because we take a look at the net favorable rating for J.D. Vance. That's a favorable minus unfavorable. It's a negative net territory. Look at that. Negative six points. I will tell you, Erin, I have gone all the way back since 1980. He is the first guy, after immediately following a convention, who was a VP pick and actually had a net negative favorable rating. That is underwater. The average since 2000 is plus 19 points. J.D. Vance, making history in the completely wrong way. I mean, it's amazing.

That was before President Biden dropped out of the race and VP Kamala Harris tapped Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Vance's weirdness is only getting worse and Americans see it.