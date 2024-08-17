Hovde: Most Abortions Happen Through Day After Pill

California banker Eric "Pornstache" Hovde has continued his streak of insulting whole groups of people. He insulted the elderly by saying they're almost dead and shouldn't even be allowed to vote. He insulted Black people by saying they are hyping up all the Black deaths at the hands of white supremacists. And now he's onto insulting women by showing his total ignorance in both the medical field and women's reproductive health. During a lunch event with wispolitics, he drove the point home repeatedly

WISPOLITICS HOST: So, you're okay with various states having various laws, and if a woman needs an abortion and her state doesn't provide it, then she'd have to travel for the abortion. ERIC HOVDE: Well, okay, let's be honest on that. The vast majority of abortions today are done through the day after pill. So, the reality is most abortions are handled, and you're getting medication delivered online. WH: You're okay with the preservation of the use of the pill? EH: Well, look, you're not changing that. We can all talk in theory. Let's just talk in reality. You're not changing that. That pill will be around. And just like hard narcotics transfer from state to state or from other countries into our countries, medications move all over our country, and that's just reality.

What a charmer he is!

First of all, the morning after pill isn't an abortion pill. It's a contraceptive. In other words, it prevents pregnancies, it doesn't end them.

Secondly, the morning after pill is not a narcotic. There aren't women junkies in the streets looking for a fix of morning after pills.

At the rate Hovde is going, not even his wife would vote for them, if either of them even lived in Wisconsin.