Eric Hovde Has A Failure To Communicate

Eric Hovde, the California banker who is trying to become Wisconsin's carpetbagger senator, continues to communicate effectively.

For example, Hovde was recently on a radio talk show when he flew off the handle when question about foreign governments investing in his banks:

Yesterday, a newspaper mentioned what I just talked about, but then talks about, yeah, but Eric Hovde has financial issues because there's a foreign government that invested in his bank or has a deposit in his bank. Well, first of all, who cares if I have a deposit in a bank I own? They're not an investor in my company. And who cares if a foreign government has a deposit in my bank? It's like $200,000. My bank's over $3.5 billion. So, it's insane how they try to compare and what they're doing is they're trying to cause confusion in somebody's mind. So, this is the nonsense, that sense that you have to deal with when you're running for the US Senate.

It's amazing how he can simultaneously brag about his fortune and play the victim card. And he does that continuously.

Another example of Hovde's poor communication skills is when he got upset when asked about companies his bank invests in:

Democrats on Wednesday criticized Hovde for visiting a manufacturing facility following a Huffington Post report that between 2008 and 2010, Hovde Capital invested millions of dollars into companies that later outsourced Wisconsin jobs. "Eric Hovde has no respect for Wisconsin workers," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Arik Wolk in a statement, referencing the Huffington Post story. "From his insulting comments to his damaging investments it's clear Eric Hovde only cares about one thing: making money for himself and rich people like him." Hovde dismissed the attack as "absurd." "You have a 401(k)? Do you have a pension plan? Because if you do, they invest in publicly traded companies," he said. "So, I have no control over any company that's laid off workers here in Wisconsin. Zero. I've only added and built jobs here in Wisconsin." "No company I own has laid off anybody," he added.

Now imagine this - you're a wealthy billionaire who would rather sit on a beach back home in California watching your fortune grow even bigger instead of dealing with these hick rubes in flyover country of Wisconsin whom you can't really relate to anyway.

I don't know about you, but Hovde handled his failure to communicate effectively by firing his campaign's spokesman:

Hovde's team confirms: Ben Voelkel, a top staffer for Republican Eric Hovde's bid for U.S. Senate has left the campaign.



As originally reported by @wispolitics, Zach Bannon will now take the lead for communications for the campaign. — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) September 12, 2024

Now, I'm not claiming to be a communications expert, but even I can understand the message being sent when a political candidate shitcans his top staffer with just 50 some days before the election. It's telling me that he's just wasted tens of millions of his own dollars running for a seat in another state. It also tells me that he's not very fiscally conservative or very smart. That message he sent loud and clear!

I look forward to Senator Tammy Baldwin eating his lunch on November 5th.