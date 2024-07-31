Breaking News: Carpetbanker Eric Hovde Has Moved!

Carpetbanker Eric Hovde, and his pornstache, went on Fox to discuss his campaign to oust Wisconsin's smart senator, Tammy Baldwin. Right off the bat, Fox showed a graphic of one of their own polls showing Hovde losing to Baldwin by 11 points. The host asked Hovde how he would make up for the lost ground when he revealed that he had moved! No longer living in California or Wisconsin, Hovde is now in the State of Denial and the State of Confusion:

FOX HOST: I do want you see you're running for Senate against income at Democratic, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin So Fox News polling finds that 54% of voters say that they would vote for Baldwin 43% say that they would support you. You say Baldwin has voted with the Biden-Harris administration 95.5% of the time. So, talk to us about your Senate race right now and how do you make up ground? HOVDE: Well, that's a surprising poll because there's been a bunch of other polls that have me and Senator Baldwin basically tied 48-48 or 48-47 So maybe it was an internet poll because the only time that we've had a poll that skewered was an internet poll So I can't speak of it because I haven't seen the poll, but I've seen a lot of others.

I will admit that I watched his clip dozens of times. I just can't get enough of that "Oh, shit!" look on Hovde's face after they show the poll.

To make it even funnier, that poll was done shortly after the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, where Hovde was one of the speakers. But instead of getting any type of bump, he actually lost ground. Then again, we already knew that to know Hovde is to not like him.

Hovde was close to Baldwin in the polls when he first started running and people didn't know him. But as we just discussed above, as people get to know him, they really don't like him. But even in the most recent Marquette University poll, Hovde wasn't doing that hot, especially among likely voters:

Among both registered and likely voters, 52% said they backed Baldwin while 47% supported Hovde. That's including undecided voters who were asked to name the candidate they would support if they were forced to choose. Without those undecided voters, Baldwin led Hovde 45-38 among registered voters and 49-40 among likely voters.

Lastly, what is really minor thing but jangles my nerves like fingernails on a chalkboard, it's skewed, not skewered. Unless that was a Freudian slip about how he is feeling really skeered right now.

No wonder he wants to go back home to California so often. No one can see you cry when you're swimming in the ocean.