Senator Baldwin Trashes Carpetbagger Hovde In Every Way

Senator Tammy Baldwin is correct - Eric Hovde just doesn't get Wisconsin.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 3, 2024

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin was interviewed on MSNBC's The Last Word and she had the first word, the last word and every word in between while talking about the status of her campaign for reelection and her opponent, California banker and all around carpetbagger Eric Hovde. She accurately pointed out that Hovde just doesn't get Wisconsin and backs it up by saying how Hovde has managed to insult almost every group imaginable. Hovde has insulted farmers, women, the elderly, the poor, Black entrepreneurs and so many others. Baldwin said that this is mostly because Hovde spends his time on the beach in from of his Laguna Beach mansion instead of getting to know the people in Wisconsin.

Baldwin appeared rather relaxed and jovial in her interview, as she should. Besides crushing Hovde in TV interviews, she is also holding on to a consistent lead over him in the polls. And a recent report also shows Baldwin's campaign is a juggernaut in fundraising, leading Hovde by a 7-1 ratio:

Baldwin reported more than $2.5 million in receipts from July 1-24, according to the FEC pre-primary reports. Almost $2.1 million of that came from individual contributions, and according to WisPolitics, of that, $773, 270 came from individuals who contributed less than $200.

Baldwin reported spending about $3.4 million, and ended the period with $6.3 million on hand.

Meanwhile, Hovde trailed the incumbent significantly, reporting $374,000 in contributions in the same time period. He spent nearly $2.7 million, and ended the period with $3.1 million on hand. He has kept up with Baldwin in part because of the $13 million in personal loans he has put into his campaign since February.

And this is before the news broke that Hovde has tens of millions of dollars nestled up in the Cayman Islands for over a decade.

Well, that would help explain why the one thing Hovde is gung ho about is getting into office to extend the massive tax breaks the ultra rich got a few years ago.

Now, no one tell him that alienating one's would be constituency in order to pass laws that would benefit only yourself and few others is not a good strategy for winning. Let's let him figure it out for himself the hard way.

Discussion

