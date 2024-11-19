Eric Hovde Offers A Non-Concession Concession

Eric Hovde, the carpetbagger California banker with a pornstache, has finally almost conceded the race to Senator Tammy Baldwin.

He posted a six-minute video on Xitter which was about five minutes and 55 seconds of regurgitating The Big Lie, lying about his own campaign, lots of whining and more lying.

He started with a sir story about all the people that allegedly wanted him to challenge the results because of all the Big Lie baseless allegations:

"I have heard from numerous supporters urging me to challenge the election results. However, without a detailed review of all the ballots and their legitimacy, which will be difficult to obtain in the courts, a request for a recount would serve no purpose, because you will just be recounting the same ballots, regardless of their integrity," Hovde said in the six-minute video. "As a result, and my desire to not add to political strife through a contentious recount, I've decided to concede the election."

He immediately claimed that he was proud of how he ran his campaign without personal attacks, because attacking Baldwin for being a lesbian and smearing her at every turn was not personal. Adding to that, he said he was also proud of how he went from morning to night endlessly campaigning, even from the oceanfront in Laguna Beach!

Then the man who had repeatedly said that he would accept the results of the election no matter what even though the Democrats cheated went on to claim that the Democrats did cheat by doing oppo research and going around the state and actually listening to real Wisconsinites. He also regurgitated the conspiracy theory of ballot drops in the middle of the night, running right wing opponents to siphon votes from him, etc, etc, and so on and so forth.

It should be noted that he has yet to call Baldwin to actually concede the race to her, like a real Wisconsinite would. Two years ago, when Mandela Barnes lost a narrow heartbreaker to Ron Johnson, he still called RoJo the next day to personally concede. Hovde doesn't have anywhere near that level of integrity, again showing that Wisconsin dodged another bullet.

On behalf of all Wisconsinites, I just want to wish Hovde a safe flight back home to Laguna Beach. I also want to thank him for all the tourism dollars he spent on our fine state and tell him that he's not welcome back.