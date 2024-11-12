Eric Hovde Needs To Sh*t Or Get Off The Pot

During the campaign, California banker Eric Hovde kept telling Wisconsinites that he would accept the election results, even if he lost. It's starting to look like just another one of the many lies Hovde tried to tell voters.

The election was a week ago and the results are in. Senator Tammy Baldwin won reelection by almost 30,000 votes. The Associated Press called it in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Baldwin gave her acceptance speech.

Also on Wednesday, Hovde issued a short statement that they were carefully monitoring to make sure every vote was counted. Since then, nothing. Nada. Zilch. No concession or anything. Not even a call for a recount. It's like Laguna Beach fell into the ocean or something. For all the bravado and machismo he tried to present with during the weekend, he turned out to be a big, old wussy.

As mentioned above, per Wisconsin law, Hovde is close enough to ask for a recount. However, he is not close enough to have the taxpayers pay for it. But after dropping tens of millions of his own dollars on the race, he's probably reluctant to throw away even more money. And it would be throwing it away. As the counties are finalizing their canvassing, there has been very little change in the numbers. Certainly not enough to change the outcome.

Hovde needs to man up and either call for a recount or do the smart thing for once and just concede. In other words, it's time to shit or get off the pot, dude.

The people of Wisconsin have the right to move on and move forward.