Eric Hovde Responds To Election By Soiling Himself

No sooner did I say that Ol' Pornstache himself, Eric Hovde, had to shit or get off the pot by either conceding or asking for a recount, that he replied by standing up and shitting himself.

In an almost five minute long video, the California carpetbanker launched into his own version of the Big Lie. Among his baseless accusations was that the City of Milwaukee had a late night "ballot dump" of 108,000 ballots and that they were highly suspect because they were mostly Democratic. He also went on to say he was on track to win until that ballot dump.

While it is true that the absentee ballots did not get reported until 4 am, it was well reported that they weren't going to finish the count until the wee hours on Wednesday because Republicans in the state legislature refused to pass a law allowing election clerks to start counting all those absentee ballots until Tuesday morning. So, if he wants to gripe, blame his fellow Republicans. And no, it's not surprising that the second largest Democratic bastion in the state would vote mostly Democratic. Maybe if Hovde was from Wisconsin, he would have known that. And thirdly, Republican operatives were saying throughout the night that they were concerned that Hovde did not have a large enough lead to withstand the late votes coming in from Milwaukee.

Hovde also tried to blame the Democrats for bolstering an America First candidate who siphoned off a few thousand votes from Hovde. You know, just like the GOP supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein to siphon off votes from Kamala Harris.

Now, hold on, because there's more. There's always more.

Not only did Hovde come out after a week of silence and sound as batshit crazy as his buddy, the Orange Felon, but he also went rogue, catching the entire GOP off guard:

There's still more. What or who could possibly make a man who repeatedly bemoaned both sides complaining about election fraud and saying he would accept the results even if he lost become a QAnon conspiracy theorist and election denier? How about the high priest of election denial and conspiracy theories himself, the disgraced and disbarred John Eastman:

And the grand finale of this shitshow was the fact that Hovde went on a local squawk radio show to admit that he lost the election after all:

It should be noted that even though Hovde admitted to losing, he still has to ask for a full or partial recount but would have to do so before the end of next week. Hopefully, he will save us all some grief by just staying in Laguna Beach and never pollute Wisconsin's air ever again.