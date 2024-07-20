Felon Trump To Wisconsin: 'I'm Trying To Buy Your Vote.'

During Felon Trump's long, long, long acceptance speech on Thursday, he gave a shout out to that horrible city that was hosting their shitshow, Milwaukee. However, he even screwed that up when he couldn't remember the name of the state:

And a very special thank you to the extraordinary people of Milwaukee and the great state of ...

Then, after a couple quick comments about the Green Bay Packers, he shocked the state by almost telling the truth for once:

And by the way, Wisconsin, we are spending over $250 million here creating jobs and other economic development all over the place. So, I hope you will remember this in November and give us your vote. I am trying to buy your vote. I'll be honest about that. And I promise we will make Wisconsin great again. We're going to make it.

News Flash for Felon Trump: We knew that the RNC was trying to make a big hoopla out of a big nothingburger because we are a swing state.

But just like the Felon did with his false promises about Foxconn, he lied about the impact RNC had for Wisconsin. In fact, you would be correct to say he outright lied, again.

A reporter from Milwaukee CBS affiliate WDJT-TV (Channel 58) reported the teleprompter for Trump's speech said $200 million, indicating Trump deviated from the script. However, the audience at Fiserv Forum and on television, streaming and other platforms heard the $250 million figure. Visit Milwaukee president and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith said Friday that her organization and the Host Committee's $200 million figure was based on the impact of previous national political conventions. “I do not control what Donald Trump says,” she said. “I’m still going with $200 million.”

And even that $200 million guesstimate might be pretty high, considering that bars, restaurants, and other places of businesses near the convention have been expressing that they aren't getting anywhere near the windfall they were promises.

It's bad enough that he tries to bribe us and then admits it, but then he tries to rip us off as well? Then again, since when did this orange shitgibbon ever have a modicum of decency?