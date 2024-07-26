How Mighty White Of The RNC

If you caught even a few seconds of the RNC convention and you thought it was really monochromatic, that's because it was. According to this report, 97% of the people attending the convention were white:

So how did the 2024 convention in Milwaukee stack up? Only slightly better.

Only 1,780 of 2,429 RNC delegates reported their ethnicity, according to convention officials. Of that number, 55 delegates said they were Black — representing 3% of the those who provided this demographic information.

That number, while still very small, is up from 2016 when only 18 delegates reported that they were Black — less than 1% of the total. That was the smallest share of Black delegates in an RNC crowd in perhaps a hundred years.

By contrast, the peak year came in 2004, during the reelection effort for George W. Bush, according to the Washington Post. That year, nearly 7% of the Republican delegates were Black.

Overall, Blacks make up about 14.4% of the American population, according to the Pew Research Center.