Sex Trafficking Prevention Experts Will Be At The RNC

As 50,000 people converge on Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention next week, organizations say everyone should be on the lookout for sex trafficking.

"We will do a same-day intake. We will do everything we can to help them," said Debbie Lassiter, Convergence Resource Center founder and CEO. "We’re ready, and we’re ready to partner with people that also want to help."

Convergence Resource Center is an organization that works to end sex trafficking. For the past seven years, Lassiter has traveled to the Super Bowl and rescued victims.

"If it’s anything like the Super Bowl, there are going to be people brought here against their will," she said.