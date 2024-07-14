Milwaukee: Republicans Are Not Gracious Guests

Starting a few weeks ago, Republicans, especially those involved with the RNC convention, have been going out of their way to slight Milwaukee in big ways and small.

It started with, of course, Felon Trump calling Milwaukee "a horrible city."

About the same time, vandals struck the downtown Milwaukee storefront of Penzey's Spices, a decidedly progressive company that has not held back about their true feelings regarding The Felon. The vandals painted up one of the store's windows, in all white paint of course. The store then struck back by obscuring the vandals' work and painting Trump's name over in, using Pride colors:

Then, we learned that Fascist Fest is not meeting its expectations and that a lot of business were actually be hurt by their presence instead of getting a windfall.

If visitors want to go visit the Milwaukee Public Museum while the RNC is in town, they will have to deal with some road closures and detours. But don't worry, the RNC is so concerned that they have signs up directing people to take the long way there - via Chicago. Maybe expanded train services could have helped.

However, the RNC really earned Milwaukee's wrath on Friday when they showed complete disrespect for the late US Senator Herb Kohl. Kohl was not only a great lawmaker, he was a generous, good hearted man and as owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, made sure that the Buck would stay in Milwaukee even after he sold the team. He even donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Bucks' new stadium, Fiserv Forum - the same facility where the RNC is holding their Fascist Fest.

In his honor, the team put up signs which read "Herb Kohl Way" in honor of him. But the RNC desecrated them by puttting up cheap plastic wraps that read "Donald Trump Way."

Milwaukee social media lit up in a groundswell of righteous indignation. So much so that the Trump wraps were pulled down within hours: