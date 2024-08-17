DELUSIONAL Trump FREAKING THE F OUT As Campaign Epically Collapses

Let's face it, Donald Trump is fucking nuts. This isn't news to anyone paying close attention, but perhaps some Americans haven't realized it yet, as our corporate media does its damndest to hide this fact.

But, seriously, whether it's sharks & batteries, water pressure for toilet flushing or calling his daughter a "piece of ass," this is one weird-ass creeper. But also, it's pretty clear the Count of Monte Crisco is getting worse, much worse. You could say he's having a doughy, douchy, cerebrally-dilapidated narcissistic implosion.

Kamala's polls, crowds, intellect, celebrity endorsees and every aspect of her being is driving Trump to self-destruct, throwing delusional tantrums replete with stories of AI-generated crowds and how great his campaign is going.

So we took a look at the shit Trump's been saying lately and it spans the globe between creepy & crazy. Like, insanely crazy, like saying Kamala looks like Melania in her picture on Time's cover. So there are a few issues there I don't think I need to go into, as I'm guessing most of you reading this aren't suffering from dementia and the mass-imbibing of hamberders.

So watch the video and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge, where videos like this are posted every single day!

