Did Trump Call Kamala Harris A 'F**king B***h'?

In a behind-the-scenes video, GOP presidential Donald Trump is caught possibly calling Kamala Harris a "f**king b***h." He may have said she's so f**king bad, it's hard to tell. As always, Trump is keeping it classy.

The video was shot prior to President Biden stepping out of the 2024 race and shows Trump in a golf cart talking to people at his golf course. Trump asks the golfers about his debate performance against President Biden on June 27. In the 24-second video, Trump calls the leader of our country a "broken down pile of crap," and says Biden will likely drop out of the presidential race.

Then the Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon talks about Harris:

“And that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad; she’s so pathetic. I think she’s a f**king b***h.”

This comment must be part of the Republican campaign to generate votes with women? Trump looks terrible in the video, like he can hardly fit into his golf cart. The GOP felon candidate is currently doing one campaign event a week, making people wonder if #TrumpIsUnwell.