Did Trump Call Kamala Harris A 'F**king B***h'?

In a behind-the-scenes video, GOP presidential Donald Trump is caught calling Kamala Harris what sounds like "f**king b***h."
By RedStateRachelAugust 11, 2024

In a behind-the-scenes video, GOP presidential Donald Trump is caught possibly calling Kamala Harris a "f**king b***h." He may have said she's so f**king bad, it's hard to tell. As always, Trump is keeping it classy.

The video was shot prior to President Biden stepping out of the 2024 race and shows Trump in a golf cart talking to people at his golf course. Trump asks the golfers about his debate performance against President Biden on June 27. In the 24-second video, Trump calls the leader of our country a "broken down pile of crap," and says Biden will likely drop out of the presidential race.

Then the Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon talks about Harris:

“And that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad; she’s so pathetic. I think she’s a f**king b***h.”

This comment must be part of the Republican campaign to generate votes with women? Trump looks terrible in the video, like he can hardly fit into his golf cart. The GOP felon candidate is currently doing one campaign event a week, making people wonder if #TrumpIsUnwell.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon