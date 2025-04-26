Trump Just Gave A Middle Finger To The U.S. Tourism Industry

“It’s not a big deal,” President Oligarch said about the loss of billions of dollars in the tourism industry – while he pimped his own merchandise.
By NewsHound EllenApril 26, 2025

Donald Trump was asked this week by a reporter about the steep drop-off in international travel to the United States. As NBC reported, Goldman Sachs “recently estimated that under a worst-case scenario, the U.S. stands to lose as much as $90 billion in revenue this year from the combined impact of reduced visits and canceled purchases of U.S. goods.”

Even if the lost revenue is “only” half that, it’s still a very big deal to many small businesses, such as those struggling in Blaine County, Washington.

“There’s a little nationalism there, I guess, perhaps,” Trump said, as a half-hearted, uninterested explanation for the drop. Then he made his lack of concern for Americans’ financial well-being more explicit. “It’s not a big deal,” he added.

But while Trump shrugged off serious financial concerns of everyday Americans, his mind remained focused on using his position to pad his own fat wallet even further.

Displayed on his desk, in view of the cameras, were Trump MAGA hats, which are sold in the Trump Organization’s store.

Discussion

