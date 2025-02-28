Fox Business Celebrates A Trump Recession

A few days ago on Fox Business Network Charles Payne, and his guest was very happy to see a possible economic recession take place under Trump because the country needs to feel some "temporary" pain.

There is nothing temporary about it. We know who will feel the pain, and that is the working class of this country, which is over 90% of it.

You can bet these rich investor assholes will never feel a scintilla of pain under any circumstance.

When President Biden was in office, Fox Business and every Fox News host attacked the administration's economy as the stock market grew and unemployment shrank by selectively attacking different sectors to make it appear that all the gains President Biden made we're not going to stick. They incessantly screamed about high prices and no baby formula, but with Trump in office, paying higher prices to stroke his ego is necessary.

President Biden proved them wrong as the markets hit all-time highs.

Trump comes into office proposing moronic tariffs everywhere with an economic agenda that's from the Gilded Age and instead of doing any form of true analysis, Fox News gleefully celebrates the upcoming pain and recession and consider it a good thing.

BOOTH: People forget that when he came into office in 1981 that he slashed federal headcount and actually put the economy back into the double dip recession of 1980 and 1981. Now, Charles, that did not last for long, and deregulation and other things that parallel the beginning of this administration ended up taking over and brought the economy out of recession. We just might be in for some short-term pain here, which the prior administration was not willing to take and put the country on much weaker footing because of it. PAYNE: No doubt about it, and I agree with you a thousand percent that when you change something that's like this, a lot of cash floating around, maybe there's a little temporary pain.

Payne opened the segment by criticizing Bloomberg and the WSJ for not digging Trump's economic agenda because dissent is not allowed with fascist fuckheads.

All those Trump supporters who lost their jobs due to their unconscionable firings are all in service of Trump Jesus.

This is what a full-blown MAGA cult does.

Your pain and suffering are necessary for the narcissistic leader to feel better.