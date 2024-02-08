Charles Payne Has Had It With Poor Slobs Buying Louis Vuitton Items

Not only is it your fault you're poor, but you killed the American dream, too, dammit. As noted economist Milo Yiannopoulos once said, "Stop being poor." Well, he didn't say it. That was written on his t-shirt, and he's broke now. Fox News co-host Charles Payne is probably a fan, and his colleague Sandra Smith is likely one, too. And for fuck's sake, stop your broke ass from buying Louis Vuitton items. Grrr!

"We featured some of these TikTok videos where they cling their Louis Vuitton over the shoulder and say, "I'm living with my parents, I'm deep in credit card debt, I have student loan debt, but I don't care," Smith said for whatever reason. "I deserve this or whatever it is." But at the same time, they are complaining about high prices and the cost of living. So there is this changing psychology as well. "

"There's a psychology, and listen, last year, Bernard Arnault became the richest person in the world," Payne said. "He's the chairman of Louis Vuitton and that's in part because we're spending mindlessly. You walk into a Louis Vuitton store, and you have people who are racking up stuff, and then after that, they go home to a basement somewhere, to a project somewhere, to a trailer park somewhere, you know. And it's just absolutely nuts, and so it's become ironically -- sadly to be quite frank with you -- culture."

"Listen, the American dream was always about waiting your turn," he continued. "You know, when you started the job, you didn't get the gold watch on the first day, you got the gold watch on the last day. A lot of these folks want the gold watch on day one."

"And they talk about their parents or their grandparents, and they say, "Well, my grandmother bought a house for 30 grand and now it's a $5 million house." Yeah, it took time, right?" he added. "It just takes more time than it has in the past. But the American dream is within reach for those people who want to work hard. The formula has not changed."

Payne is a millionaire who garnered wealth by, apparently, peddling myths about the poor. What a sad person he is as he sips his tea and takes a bite out of his scone. Personally, I don't think it's wise to talk down to the poor. Let's see what Milo thinks. Oh, he's not around? OK.