Bogus Hydroxychloroquine Study Finally Retracted

What took so long?
By John AmatoDecember 23, 2024

During the height of the COVID hysteria, then-President Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine, a drug used for Malaria as a possible cure for COVID-19, which caused a national panic.

MAGATs continually used this study to prove its efficacy even though many virologists disputed it.

Digby wrote a great piece at the time on this lunacy.

Finally, the study has been retracted.

In a lengthy retraction notice published at the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents on 17 December, publisher Elsevier, together with the International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (ISAC), which co-owns the journal, said it had investigated the study and — among other concerns — wasn’t able to confirm whether ethical approval was obtained before participants joined the study, nor whether they could all have entered it in time for data to be analysed and included in the submitted manuscript.

Three of the study’s co-authors had asked to have their names removed from the paper, saying they had doubts about its methods, the retraction notice said. But another five disagreed with the retraction and disputed its grounds.

Trump always mimics the lunatic fringe.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon