Bogus Hydroxychloroquine Study Finally Retracted

During the height of the COVID hysteria, then-President Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine, a drug used for Malaria as a possible cure for COVID-19, which caused a national panic.

Finally, the study has been retracted.

In a lengthy retraction notice published at the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents on 17 December, publisher Elsevier, together with the International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (ISAC), which co-owns the journal, said it had investigated the study and — among other concerns — wasn’t able to confirm whether ethical approval was obtained before participants joined the study, nor whether they could all have entered it in time for data to be analysed and included in the submitted manuscript. Three of the study’s co-authors had asked to have their names removed from the paper, saying they had doubts about its methods, the retraction notice said. But another five disagreed with the retraction and disputed its grounds.

