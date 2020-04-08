Doctors Are Not Happy With Donald Trump's 'Cringeworthy' Medical 'Advice'

During Donald Trump's daily sh*tshow Tuesday, he threatened to defund the World Health Association (WHO) and did his usual snow job on the drugs that, if shown to be effective, will make him and his cronies rich, most likely. Doctors were not amused.

Dr. Vin Gupta and Lipi Roy had some really harsh words for the Snake Charmer-in-Chief. Not only did they make the observation that no American money has gone to WHO to fund pandemics in the last 3 years, but Dr. Roy had some advice for his "harmful" push for hydroxycloroquine: Allow the medical people to field those questions.

As for me, I continue to be absolutely furious that every day Donald Trump laughs at all of us as the Very Serious Beltway Media continues to cover his idiotic "briefings" like they are serious events instead of the campaign rallies he intends them to be.

He laughs and brags that he gets high ratings and free media, and they just bow and scrape and continue to be co-dependent with him.

It's disgusting.

Transcript below.

GUPTA: No, Chuck. I thought that was reprehensible attack on the WHO to scapegoat them. And it's really unfair. I feel -- I have a lot of colleagues at the WHO, and I feel for their senior leadership, because I thought this was an unfair attack. Here is the truth, and I'll do by best to disseminate it, and thank you for asking the question. There is something called the contingency fund for emergencies. Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican or an Independent, it's called the CFE. The WHO Relies on this funding mechanism to finance epidemics before they become international emergencies. Guess what our total allocations to this fund have been in the last three years? Zero dollars. So this notion that the WHO hasn't been a willing partner, they've dropped the ball is completely irresponsible as a comment. We haven't done our part to adequately fund preparedness and global health security. The president fired all the experts in global health security a few years ago. So he is trying to lay blame elsewhere because the fact is our response has been dysfunctional.

TODD: Dr. Roy, I would like you to -- there was another thing he said about, as he was getting very specific about the use of hydroxychloroquine and that the side effects, all the negative side effects are due to the Z-pak, not the hydroxychloroquine. Can you bring some clarity to that? It's been very hard to sort of digest exactly what the president is claiming here with this therapeutic.

ROY: Chuck, I have to tell you, sitting here as a licensed physician, listening to a politician with zero medical training talk to the public about medications, their side effects, their clinical indications was frankly cringeworthy. And I say this because there is nothing that we do in medicine that doesn't have some potential harm. Everything we do in medicine is a trade-off. Even a baby aspirin, which is known as a fairly benign over-the-counter medication which is known to reduce heart attacks can also have this adverse effect of causing brain hemorrhage. Again, very rare. But the point I'm making is everything we do in medicine has to be carefully weighed, the pros and cons. Hydroxychloroquine, we know for a fact is not FDA approved to treat people with coronavirus infection. Every single medical professional, public health professional has pretty much said this. We need the wait for studies to come out to unequivocally show hydroxychloroquine can work. For him to say yeah, let's take it, let's just try it is frankly harmful.

TODD: I was going to say he addressed the fact well, if you're going to die without it, why not try?

ROY: I'm beyond words. I think it's just reckless to say that. Look, I think it's very reasonable for the reporters there to be asking these medical questions, but for Gods sake, please No, chuck. I thought that was reprehensible attack on the w.h.o. To scapegoat them. And it's really unfair. I feel -- I have a lot of colleagues at the w.h.o., and I feel for their senior leadership, because I thought this was an unfair attack. Here is the truth, and i'll do by michigan best to disseminate it, and thank you for asking the question. There is something called the contingency fund for emergencies. Whether you're a democrat or a republican or an independent, it's called the cfe. The w.h.o. Relies on this funding mechanism to finance epidemics before they become international emergencies. Guess what our total allocations to this fund have been in the last three years? Zero dollars. So this notion that the w.h.o. Hasn't been a willing partner, they've dropped the ball is completely irresponsible as a comment. We haven't done our part to adequately fund preparedness and global health security. The president fired all the experts in global health security a few years ago. So he is trying to lay blame elsewhere because the fact is our response has been dysfunctional.

Dr. Roy, I would like you to -- there was another thing he said about, as he was getting very specific about the use of hydroxychloroquine and that the side effects, all the negative side effects are due to the z-pak, not the hydroxychloroquine. Can you bring some clarity to that? It's been very hard to sort of digest exactly what the president is claiming here with this therapeutic.

Chuck, I have to tell you, sitting here as a licensed physician, listening to a politician with zero medical training talk to the public about medications, their side effects, their clinical indications was frankly cringeworthy. And I say this because there is nothing that we do in medicine that doesn't have some potential harm. Everything we do in medicine is a trade-off. Even a baby aspirin, which is known as a fairly benign over-the-counter medication which is known to reduce heart attacks can also have this adverse effect of causing brain hemorrhage. Again, very rare. But the point i'm making is everything we do in medicine has to be carefully weighed, the pros and cons. Hydroxychloroquine, we know for a fact is not fda approved to treat people with coronavirus infection. Every single medical professional, public health professional has pretty much said this. We need the wait for studies to come out to egivekwifegivecally show hydroxychloroquine can work. For him to say yeah, let's take it, let's just try it is frankly harmful.

I was going to say he addressed the fact well, if you're going to die without it, why not try?

I'm beyond words. I think it's just reckless to say that. Look, I think it's very reasonable for the reporters there to be asking these medical questions, but for God sakes, please allow the medical people to field those questions. That's all I ask.. That's all I ask.