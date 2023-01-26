Fox News Laughs It Up About Raising The Social Security Retirement Age

On America's Newsroom, FOX Business host Charles Payne demanded the retirement age of Americans should be raised from 67 years old because people are living longer, while yucking it up about how bad they will look on TV using HD cameras when they get older.

The Fox News duo, as usual were fearmongering over US federal deficits and our social safety nets while bashing the Democratic party and defending Republicans. It doesn't matter that Social Security does not contribute to the federal deficit and in fact, has a surplus.

To the contrary, Fox News host Sandra Smith described our social safety nets as a "path of doom."

Charles Payne nonchalantly said his solution was just to raise the age of retirement.

"We do have to increase the age, right now we live 18 1/2 years longer after we retire," Payne said. "The good news is by 2026, we will live 23 1/2 years longer so maybe there's some wiggle room to bump up the retirement age."

Sandra Smith thought this was hysterical and broke out into tears.

"I don't want to know what everybody's gonna look like," she howled.

Charles Payne laughed accordingly.

"Especially on TV with these HD cameras. It's already bad enough," he said.

Imagine how workers doing manual labor would look if they're forced to work into their seventies, jizztrumpets?

TV millionaires yucking it up about raising the retirement age because they could afford to retire anytime is sick.

Just because we are living longer (which is a great thing) doesn't mean a 70 year-old person can physically function the same as they were when they were let's say 45. And why should they?

And does Fox News expect Corporate America to suddenly cater to elderly workers?

We think not.

I believe laughter is one of the great healing tools we have in our lives, but in this instant their laughter was like pouring hydrochloric acid down my throat.