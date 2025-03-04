Gingrich Tries To Pin Coming Trump Recession On Biden

Disgraced former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is already priming the Fox Business Network viewers for the soon-to-be Trump recession and trying to pin it on Biden and Republicans in Congress not getting their massive tax cut passed quickly enough.

Here's Gingrich and FBN host Maria Bartiromo, lying that Biden supposedly left Trump a weak economy (he didn't), and pushing for the GOP to ram through their cruel budget cuts to our social safety nets so the 1 percent can have their tax cuts made permanent.

BARTIROMO: Mike Johnson had a big victory getting that budget resolution passed last week, but the Senate makes the point [...] that their plan on two tracks makes the tax cuts permanent. How do you see it?

GINGRICH: Well, I don't understand the Senate's point. I mean, if they've got a plan that makes the tax cut permanent, roll it into one bill and do it. There doesn't have to be two bills. I don't get it.

The fact is that Speaker Johnson understands that he's part of a governing coalition, that with a Republican president, Donald Trump, the job of House and Senate Republicans is to find a way to get to yes.

You know, when you're the opposition party, you find a way to get to no. And unfortunately some of the House Republicans in particular got into that habit of saying no all the time.

The victory the other day was really extraordinarily important. The bill was passed, one big beautiful bill, as the president put it. Speaker Johnson got almost all the way there. President Trump got the last few votes and put him over the top.

There's no excuse for the Senate to not now look at how do we get the tax cuts, and I'm happy if they can get them permanent, but we need to get them done so that the 2026 economy is dramatically stronger.

We are sliding towards a recession. And that's just a fact. We've inherited — just as Reagan inherited Carter's bad economy, President Trump inherited Biden's bad economy. To power your way out of that bad economy, you need deregulation and tax cuts, and you need them in May, June, at the very latest the 4th of July so they have effect in 2026.

That is vital if what we're trying to do is keep control of the House and not allow the Democrats to cripple the last two years of the Trump presidency with investigations, impeachments, all the things Nancy Pelosi did.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, and that's what I keep bringing up, the fact that look, we are already looking at a situation where President Trump inherited a tough economy.

But now with DOGE cutting jobs and slimming down the government, people are asking the question, does that induce a recession? You know, look at the GDP Now numbers, they're expecting a contraction in the first quarter.

GINGRICH: Right, and look, I think there's a natural process here. If you want to in fact get spending under control, you're going to reduce the fiscal stimulation of the economy by government spending.

On the other hand, you're going to start bringing down interest rates, and if you pass the tax cuts and the deregulation, you're going to create an environment where people want to create businesses, they want to be able to go out and hire people and with the revolution that's coming in artificial intelligence, you're just going to see a continuing move in the direction of America being the most competitive society in the world.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

GINGRICH: But it has to happen quickly in order to keep the House Republican in 2026.

BARTIROMO: Yes, you make the right point, and I know they're obviously thinking about this as well.