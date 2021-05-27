Fox Business Must Admit: U.S. Economy Is Great!

Lookie here, it turns out trickle-up economics works!

Fox Business' Stuart Varney painted a great economic picture for the US recovering from COVID, which is anathema to what Lachlan Murdoch wants to hear.

Since President Biden took office, Republicans across the media and in Congress have been screaming that any government spending proposed by the Biden administration will "destroy the economy."

Almost every day on Fox News they will feature some sort of small business owner, speaking from a diner in a MAGA cult district, claiming COVID relief and stimulus spending has made the entire American population "not want to work anymore."

But when you look at the actual numbers, the truth paints a very different picture. Varney & Co. was forced to admit that this morning.

The Fox Business host opened up today with this:

"Here's how economically we are coming out of COVID, " Varney said.

"Here we go, the big picture. Confirmation that the economy is strong, was strong earlier this year. How strong? An annual growth rate of 6.4%"

I'm old enough to remember when Republicans promised that their tax cuts for billionaires would lead to FOUR percent growth, which was deemed an amazingly good number. But that growth never materialized because trickle down is a LIE.

But 6.4%? Larry Kudlow would be howling at the moon if the former administration had received this kind of economic data.

Varney continued, "The full vaccination rate goes above 50% of the population. The layoff rate continues to fall. Just 406,000 new jobless claims last week. A post-COVID low. That rate keeps going down. Good news. Confirmation that we are indeed spending big time."

At the end of his spiel, traitor Trump sycophant Varney had to try to shade the improved economy as just so-so, so that Biden doesn't get much credit.

"You add all of this up. All these new numbers. Add them all up and what you're looking at really a mixed reaction on Wall Street."

Say, what?

After bragging about the state of the economy, he couldn't be truly honest. But the numbers don't lie, only FoxQ does.

Varney based this on the Dow futures before the bell, which is very high, and the NASDAQ which was slightly lower.

As of the moment, I'm typing this, the NASDAQ is up +20.84

Had the Seditious Ex-president been in charge today, Varney would have proclaimed this the greatest economic comeback in history.

When will Varney thank Joe Biden? Kidding!