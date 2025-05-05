Cardinal Dolan: 'Not Good' With Photoshopped Trump As Pope Image

MAGA Cardinal Dolan was not happy that Trump highlighted an AI image of him being the next Pope.

An Italian reporter asked Cardinal Dolan his thoughts about the photo-shopped graphic of Trump being Pope.

“He asked me about [Trump] appearing as the Pope. I hope he didn’t have anything to do with that,” he said. "Are you offended by that? another reporter asked. “Well, you know, it wasn’t good,” Cardinal Dolan replied. "I hope he didn't have anything to do with it," Dolan said. "It wasn't good. As Italians say, it was brutta figura (embarrassing)."

"Brutta figura" literally means "ugly figure".

It was disgraceful.

Dolan hopes to be in the running to claim the Papacy as he runs the New York Archdiocese, but Trump and the MAGA cult have no value in these matters.

The Daily Beast, "Dolan said he believes the Trump still “takes his Christian faith seriously” and he hopes Trump “didn’t have anything to do with” the AI-generated image, which has even sparked backlash from pro-MAGA voices. One conservative X account warned, “you’re going to lose a lot of Catholic support over stunts like this.”

Trump celebrated his narcissism by posting an obscene image of himself so soon after Pope Francis died. It doesn't matter when he posted it, it's an obscene image that is insulting to any Catholic AND any American.

