Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The basic tool for the manipulation of reality is the manipulation of words. If you can control the meaning of words, you can control the people who must use the words." -- Philip K. Dick
By driftglassJune 1, 2025

On this day in 1990, Paul Verhoeven's Total Recall got its full US theatrical release. Adapted from a story by the great Philip K. Dick, the feature film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sharon Stone, and Michael Ironside.

Bluestem Prairie: South Dakota hunger relief group says it’s facing a $2.5 million budget shortfall due to federal cuts.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants: Monsters.

Blue Virginia: Saturday News: “Trump says he plans to double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%”; GOP Attitude Towards Medicaid Cuts = “Well, we are all going to die”; “Musk’s Drug Use Much Greater Than Previously Known”; GOP “Medicaid cuts threaten Virginia’s rural hospitals”.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Scientists look to dinosaurs for modern cancer treatment.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon