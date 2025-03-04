Linda McMahon Confirmed To Head Education Agency Trump Wants Shut

On Monday, the Republican-led Senate voted to confirm former wrestling magnate Linda McMahon as the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Education by a 51-45 vote along party lines. Via NPR.com:

At McMahon's confirmation hearing, it was the Education Department on trial. McMahon has a limited background in education, though she served on Connecticut's State Board of Education for about a year.

In a statement announcing her nomination, Trump said, as secretary of education, McMahon will "empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World."

In her confirmation hearing, which was heated at times and interrupted repeatedly by the protesters shouting about protections for students, McMahon decried a public education "system in decline" and vowed to "reorient" the U.S. Department of Education and "invest in teachers not Washington bureaucrats."