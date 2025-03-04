Linda McMahon Confirmed To Head Education Agency Trump Wants Shut

On Monday, the Republican-led Senate voted to confirm former wrestling magnate Linda McMahon as the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Education by a 51-45 vote along party lines. Via NPR.com:
At McMahon's confirmation hearing, it was the Education Department on trial. McMahon has a limited background in education, though she served on Connecticut's State Board of Education for about a year.
In a statement announcing her nomination, Trump said, as secretary of education, McMahon will "empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World."
In her confirmation hearing, which was heated at times and interrupted repeatedly by the protesters shouting about protections for students, McMahon decried a public education "system in decline" and vowed to "reorient" the U.S. Department of Education and "invest in teachers not Washington bureaucrats."
Republicans have tried to destroy public schools since Brown v. Board made segregation unconstitutional. That is the foundation of the "culture wars." They want to go back to 1953. Now, with Trump, Musk and Linda McMahon, they will fulfill the goal. 90% of our kids are taught by public schools btw.
— Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T01:04:56.946Z
In President Donald Trump’s meritocracy, you apparently don’t need much educational experience to run the Department of Education.
With a demonstrated lack of knowledge about even the most basic education laws and policies, wrestling exec and billionaire Linda McMahon is now the head of the DOE.
— Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 2025-03-04T00:34:14.016Z
SCOOP: Now that Linda McMahon is confirmed/sworn in as secretary, Trump will be imminently issuing an executive order eliminating the Department of Education.
I’ve obtained a draft of an email that McMahon will be sending to staff re: the EO and the department’s “final mission”.
Here is a portion:
— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T00:04:47.313Z