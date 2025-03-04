Larry Kudlow Blames Joe Biden For Trump's Stock Market Collapse

Trump stooge Larry Kudlow said today's stock market would collapse, so in yesterday's program, he immediately blamed President Biden for all of Trump's failures.

Since Trump has continually promoted and implemented his economic-busting trade wars against our allies with fruitless tariffs, seeing the markets collapse was expected.

Yesterday Kudlow interviewed Trump's AI Barbie WH press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

KUDLOW: Last one, what's left of the Biden economy is slumping so badly. It's just slumping. This is the legacy of the Biden economy. Will we hear? I want you to tell me, Caroline Leavitt. I want you to say, Larry, we're going to have lots of talk about tax cuts and deregulation and energy production and economic growth in the State of the Union message tomorrow. Upbeat. Very. I used to call it growthier. Karoline, we're going to have a growth of your speech tomorrow to keep those animal spirits going. Tell me it's all true. LEAVITT: It's all true, Larry. I can confirm the president is going to talk about his economic agenda. And truly, this administration is working around the clock to bring down the cost of living for the American people, to deregulate the regulations that Joe Biden put on every industry across the board. And, you know, tax cuts are a huge priority for this president, and he'll be talking directly to Congress about that tomorrow night. All right, great stuff.

When the AI Barbie doll says Trump is working around the clock to bring down the cost of living, that, of course, is a major lie. Trump's tariffs will increase inflation and drive up prices for the working class.

Every competent human being understood this, but the MAGA cult could care less since they just wanted to see Trump Jesus in office.