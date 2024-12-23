C&L's 2024 End Of Year Fundraiser

Every year Google, Facebook, Xitter, and a host of other social media companies and advertisers continually change their algorithms that support right-wing causes and their MAGA counterparts.

This year's been been particularly bad overall, but we continue to fight and claw, and write every day.

The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and the New York Times are the latest of the supposed free press to capitulate to the right wing oligarchs controlling the purse strings. Elon Musk spent $270,000,000 dollars to support Trump's campaign.

That is as odious as Musk's support for everything white nationalist.

It's time to step back up to the plate after getting knocked down and help us continue onward.

With the most corrupt administration in US history poised to take office (and that's saying something), we are more determined than ever to deliver honest, comprehensive news and analysis. We refuse to compromise our journalistic integrity or "bend the knee" to more lucrative but less principled narratives and so-called presidents.

