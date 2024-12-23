Amazon Turns High-Pressure Water Pipe On Striking Teamsters

Do they think this helps them?
By Susie MadrakDecember 23, 2024

It was 19 degrees yesterday morning when Amazon directed a high-volume water pipe on their strikers. Imagine.

It was extraordinarily cruel. Is anyone surprised that the company headed by the man who's having a $600 million wedding is turning a stream on the people who work under inhumane conditions in his trucks and warehouses? Via the National Desk:

“Amazon is pushing its workers closer to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement.

The Seattle-based online retailer has been seeking to re-do the election that led to the union victory at the warehouse on Staten Island, which the Teamsters now represent. In the process, the company has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the National Labor Relations Board.

Meanwhile, Amazon says the delivery drivers, which the Teamsters have organized for more than a year, are not its employees. Under its business model, the drivers work for third-party business, called Delivery Service Partners, who drop off millions of packages to customers everyday.

In Queens, NY, Amazon workers on strike are literally being flooded out by the company they’re protesting. This isn’t negotiation – it’s sabotage, pure and simple, all to protect profits. Stand with the strikers. Shop local. #unionstrong

