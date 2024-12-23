Amazon Turns High-Pressure Water Pipe On Striking Teamsters

It was 19 degrees yesterday morning when Amazon directed a high-volume water pipe on their strikers. Imagine.

It was extraordinarily cruel. Is anyone surprised that the company headed by the man who's having a $600 million wedding is turning a stream on the people who work under inhumane conditions in his trucks and warehouses? Via the National Desk:

“Amazon is pushing its workers closer to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement.

The Seattle-based online retailer has been seeking to re-do the election that led to the union victory at the warehouse on Staten Island, which the Teamsters now represent. In the process, the company has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the National Labor Relations Board.

Meanwhile, Amazon says the delivery drivers, which the Teamsters have organized for more than a year, are not its employees. Under its business model, the drivers work for third-party business, called Delivery Service Partners, who drop off millions of packages to customers everyday.