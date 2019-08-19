Fox Claims Media Is Trying To Destroy Economy To Undo Trump

We start off our Monday with another conspiracy theory promoted against Donald by his pro-Trump and Fox Business hosts over the volatile U.S. economy.

Last week Donald Trump sent the stock markets on a roller coaster ride of uncertainty, anger and desperation which was fueled by his continued trade war with China.

As a normal person would expect the Beltway media asked questions to Trump's economic advisers that littered our airwaves on Sunday over this very real and scary economic uncertainty.

But to Fox News, even asking questions about this tremendous volatility and its effect moving forward is somehow a conspiracy to overthrow Trump's presidency.

State-sponsored TV show Fox and Friends opened their program by playing several video clips from the Sunday morning talk shows in which questions were asked about a possible recession.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, "Charles, I'm watching this and I'm like, it's so obvious what they're doing!' They do not want him to win again! And they don't like that the economy's doing well, apparently."

Payne replied, "The CEO of Bank of America put it best. Brian Moynihan said that the only fear of recession we have is fear of recession. In other words, the only thing that can happen in this country right now that can derail this economic juggernaut is if everyone believes it's going to be derailed. And, I hate to say it, but to the degree the media almost did& that in December. And I think some people do it deliberately. Listen, there is no economic data out there that suggests we are on the cusp of a recession."



(In December of 2018, Trump's tariffs on China and their continued trade war caused a massive collapse of the markets at that time.)

Steve Doocy said, "Well, they have suggested the inverted yield curve& where you got more money on the short-term bond than the long-term bond."

In the world of the stock market punditry, it's very easy to throw out numbers to confuse the public at large in an effort to obfuscate the truth. Most Americans have no idea even what an inverted curve is let alone the massive amounts of financial data that affects the markets as a whole. Charles Payne is very good at this.

↓ Story continues below ↓

After Payne rattled off his talking points on the beauty of Walmart, he doubled down on his Trump conspiracy theory.

Payne said, "The bottom line is, is there seems to be a deliberate attempt by many people to make this economy go into recession.



"You mean talk it down," Doocy said.

Payne replied, "Talk it down."

A few times Charles Payne has been slightly critical of Trump's actions, but more often he lies to his audience about what Trump is doing to the economy.

Putting lipstick on a Trump pig is their main focus at all times.