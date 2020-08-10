Brian Kilmeade Admits Republicans Are NEVER Going To Vote For More Covid Aid

Discussing COVID economic relief with Charles Payne (yeah) Brian Kilmeade lets the truth slip out.

Republicans were never going to vote for any relief money. It's been widely reported for weeks there are around 20 of them that don't want to spend a dime. Kilmeade wasn't that specific here, but basically admitted as much.

Of course, the purpose of the segment was to pretend that Donald Trump is a great leader bypassing Democratic "obstruction," but by Monday morning every sane person noted he did squat and what he did do was unconstitutional. But hey, Fox and Friends has a job to do and Charles Payne is up to the task!

CHARLES PAYNE: I was going to say the clock is ticking but we already struck midnight for a whole lot of folks particularly with moneys that expired two weeks ago or a week and a half ago. You know, Brian, it's really crazy that it has to have come to all of this, whereand, listen, obviously, this is just touching on some of the issues brought about when you shut down an entire economy. And it keeps shutting parts of it down and even when it's reopened it's not fully reopened. I'm not sure, Congress, I read, where some folks are talking about going to court. Do you really go to court to stop people from getting extra money so they can pay their bills? To say stop them from being evicted from their homes or do you really finally negotiate in good faith?

The parties were far apart from the very beginning. You can sense this was going to happen. It's a shame because it's a slow motion train wreck and we knew it. We saw it. We saw the cavalier attitude. Really, the un -- the kind of negotiating that wasn't done in good faith. When you start at 3.4 trillion, that's not good faith. When you throw out 70% of what somebody is earning during a pandemic that's not going to work. They started so far apart. President trump did whatever he could do because obviously he couldn't help the states out. You know, the Congress does control the purse. There is no doubt about that. There are existing programs that the president is trying to dip into that he wants to be able to help the American public.

KILMEADE: Charles, he wants to help. Issuing executive orders. He would rather not do that! What's he supposed to do spend the weekend wallow and wonder if they are going to get something down the line. There is no hope with these negotiations. Additional leverage to spur action on both sides so he can toss out these executive orders. It's so clear.

PAYNE: It's so clear and it's also obvious that, you know, the swiftness of the initial efforts by the federal government spearheaded by President Trump by the federal reserve, worked wonders. You compare the great recession to what happened here and by the way, this is a much more dire economic back drop. And it's been absolutely remarkable. But all based on swiftness. It was all based on everyone working together. All the ohrs rolling in the same direction. Now all of a sudden typical politics maybe it's an election year, I don't know why but to me it's maddening why the president had to do this but he had to do this.

KILMEADE: Republicans don't want to sign off on any more spending. You will not get many to sign off on a trillion let alone go half way and have 2 trillion. That's an issue.