MAGA Supporter Claims Trump Hats Will Expose 9/11 Conspiracies

A Trump MAGAt awaiting his upcoming rally explained to RSBN why the two different years on the MAGA hat numbers will prove to the world that 9/11 was an inside job.

I think.

It's hard to wrap one's head around these conspiracies. A new one is born every day.

"But one thing he has is one of these these hats that you see the red, Make America Great," Trump cult member said. "I can't keep it in because I keep showing what I found out about this hat."

"45 dash 47," she continued adding hat numbers. "In the English language, a hyphen means continuous, number one."

She's wrong.

(The Dash. An em dash—inserted by typing Control+Alt+Minus between the words it separates—signals an abrupt break in thought. It can be seen as “surprising” the reader with information. A dash is used to separate parts of a sentence and indicate a break. It indicates a longer pause than a comma and a semicolon. It is also called a long dash or an em dash)

A dash doesn't tell the reader to add two numbers together as she explains down below.

Now comes the math lesson that turns her theories into 9/11.

"And then if you go a little further and you add four and five, you get nine and if you add four and seven you get eleven," she explained and smiled like she uncovered Fox Mulder's aliens.

"He's always telling us and he's now talking about 9/11 a lot. He's going to expose the truth that I didn't want to find out, but I know now."

We know you're a lunatic.

MAGA is made up of conspiracy theorists and outright liars, but here's the thing. What traitor Trump and his surrogates have learned is if they repeat the same lie and conspiracy over and over again this conditions the addled brains of susceptible evangelicals.

Some don't believe them but are cashing in on the crackpots, but others like this woman do believe. They believe with all their hearts.

It's a tragedy. And it will only get worse as the election draws near.